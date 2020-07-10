Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADYEN. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($775.28) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €824.88 ($926.83).

