Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $65.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

