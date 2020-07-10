Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,944 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

