ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 934,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $528.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.