Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $459.44

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $459.44 and last traded at $449.36, with a volume of 2684500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.64 and its 200 day moving average is $358.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

