Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $460.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $463.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.