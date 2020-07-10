Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 497 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $463.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

