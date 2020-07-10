Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 874,095 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $58.11 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

