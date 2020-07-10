Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

