Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

