Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $473,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

