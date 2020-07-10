Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Nomura raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

