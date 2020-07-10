Acoin (ACOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $22,218.31

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Acoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a market cap of $22,218.31 and $2.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.