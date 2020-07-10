ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

ACCO opened at $6.16 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

