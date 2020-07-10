Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.87

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.87 and last traded at $216.33, with a volume of 1783800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

