Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) to Issue GBX 5.50 Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AEMC opened at GBX 565 ($6.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.70 million and a PE ratio of -245.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a twelve month low of GBX 420.05 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 668.34 ($8.22).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

