Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) to Issue GBX 5.50 Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON AEMC opened at GBX 565 ($6.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.70 million and a PE ratio of -245.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a twelve month low of GBX 420.05 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 668.34 ($8.22).
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile
