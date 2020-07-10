AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Carlos Alban Sells 53,325 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

