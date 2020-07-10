AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Decreased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

