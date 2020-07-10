8,968 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Rambus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $193,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $14.94 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

