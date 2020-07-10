8,961 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 730,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 442,107 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 242,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $88.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

