77,973 Shares in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $7.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

