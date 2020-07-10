7,449 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.