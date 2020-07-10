6,768 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

