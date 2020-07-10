6,635 Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

