640 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.95 and a 200-day moving average of $327.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

