6 Meridian Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

