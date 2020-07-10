6 Meridian Takes $1.30 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.63.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.