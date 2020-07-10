6 Meridian Sells 7,603 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.