6 Meridian Sells 577 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 583,333 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $32.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

