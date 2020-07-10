6 Meridian Sells 2,274 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.24% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

ECC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.24%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Tramontano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Appleby bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,653.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,575 shares of company stock valued at $190,268. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

