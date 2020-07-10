6 Meridian Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

