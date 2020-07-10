6 Meridian Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,832,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 18,325.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

