6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 288.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $2.17 on Friday. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

