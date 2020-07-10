6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 67,773 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.