6 Meridian Purchases 16,317 Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

6 Meridian boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the period.

NYSE:AFB opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

