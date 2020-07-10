6 Meridian Purchases 13,201 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 8,117.1% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,161 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 4th quarter valued at $8,675,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 282,439 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

