6 Meridian Purchases 125,776 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 268.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,776 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 279,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 109.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 40,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

