6 Meridian Invests $466,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.10% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 312,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

