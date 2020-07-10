6 Meridian Increases Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 142.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 100.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.05 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.