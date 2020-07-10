6 Meridian Has $870,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,391 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $8,092,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,502,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of BGS opened at $24.45 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

