6 Meridian Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.29 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

