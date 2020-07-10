6 Meridian Has $701,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the first quarter worth $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 277.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

