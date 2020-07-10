6 Meridian Has $436,000 Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

6 Meridian lowered its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in istar were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in istar by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 272,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE STAR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

