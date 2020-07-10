6 Meridian Grows Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,296,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.