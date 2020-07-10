6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.