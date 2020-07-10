6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

EWS opened at $19.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

