6 Meridian Buys Shares of 90,603 Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

TEI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

