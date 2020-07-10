6 Meridian Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,447,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

MVF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.