6 Meridian Buys 8,370 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1,158.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 633,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 362.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 274,788 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 35.8% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 468,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JRO opened at $7.78 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

