6 Meridian Buys 18,651 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $12.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

